8 suspects arrested following drug bust on Lee St. and Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | February 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 12:28 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eight people were arrested Friday following a drug bust in Columbus.

Members of the Columbus Police Department Special Operations Unit and the SWAT Team conducted search warrants at three houses located in the 2800 block of Lee Street and the 2900 block of Cusseta Road in reference to a narcotics investigation.

The eight suspects and their charges are listed below:

Otis Lockhart

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of Hydrocodone with intent to distribute

Deandre Jackson

Sale of cocaine

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Jeremy Campbell

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Deaven Shepard

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Courtney Harvey

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Charlie Grant

Sale of cocaine

Obstruction

Maurice Dillard

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Theft by receiving stolen property

Outstanding warrants for falsification of identification, and operating a chop shop

Christopher Jones

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime

