8 suspects arrested following drug bust on Lee St. and Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eight people were arrested Friday following a drug bust in Columbus.
Members of the Columbus Police Department Special Operations Unit and the SWAT Team conducted search warrants at three houses located in the 2800 block of Lee Street and the 2900 block of Cusseta Road in reference to a narcotics investigation.
The eight suspects and their charges are listed below:
Otis Lockhart
Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
Possession of drug related objects
Possession of Hydrocodone with intent to distribute
Deandre Jackson
Sale of cocaine
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Possession of drug related objects
Jeremy Campbell
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Possession of drug related objects
Deaven Shepard
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Possession of drug related objects
Courtney Harvey
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Possession of drug related objects
Charlie Grant
Sale of cocaine
Obstruction
Maurice Dillard
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Theft by receiving stolen property
Outstanding warrants for falsification of identification, and operating a chop shop
Christopher Jones
Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Possession of drug related objects
Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime
