Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.
MIAMI (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Calais Campbell has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Eli Manning, a former winner who just retired as quarterback of the New York Giants, presented the award at NFL Honors.The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and rookie Tyler Herro came off the bench with 23 to lead the Miami Heat to a 102-89 win over the Orlando Magic. Meyers Leonard had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Heat. Herro and Leonard combined for 10-of-19 shooting from 3-point range. Aaron Gordon scored 24 for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and nine rebounds. Herro, bumped out of the starting lineup by the return of fellow rookie Kendrick Nunn, hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first half.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The football players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida got to play starring roles in the dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Stoneman Douglas is the school where 17 people were killed by a gunman on Feb. 14, 2018. The players took the field to run plays so Fox television crews could check camera angles, and even filled in during a dry run of the coin toss. Some also got the chance to meet anthem singer Demi Lovato.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Devin Vassell tied an ACC record by going 7 of 7 from 3-point range and helping fifth-ranked Florida State beat Virginia Tech 74-63. The Seminoles rebounded from a loss at Virginia this week that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Tyrece Radford scored 18 for Virginia Tech, which lost its third straight game Saturday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points and Florida handed Vanderbilt its 26th consecutive Southeastern Conference loss, adding to the Commodores' dubious league record, beating them 61-55. Noah Locke added 17 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Gators. Vanderbilt struggled from 3-point range early, before hitting 6 of 22 from beyond the arc.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Sams score 21 points in 28 minutes and Wajid Aminu scored 10 points with 14 boards and North Florida beat Kennesaw State 86-45. Sams shot 6-of-9 with four 3-pointers and Aminu did his damage in just 19 minutes of action. J.T. Escobar scored 14 points and Carter Hendricksen 12. The Ospreys established a 22-8 lead and never trailed. In building a 52-17 lead at halftime, North Florida was 17-of-30 shooting with nine 3-pointers while the Owls were 6 of 29 from the field. Bryson Lockley scored 15 for Kennesaw State. Since the 2015-16 season, Kennesaw State has a record of 42-105 (28.5%).
MIAMI (AP) — Osasumwen Osaghae tied his career high with 22 points and blocked a shot with less than four seconds remaining as Florida International upended Western Kentucky 81-76, beating the Hilltoppers for just the ninth time in 43 games. Jared Savage tied a season high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Taveion Hollingsworth added 15 points and cut a 13-point gap to 78-76 with 43 seconds remaining. The Panthers survived three WKU tries in the last six seconds _ one swatted by Osaghae, the national leader in blocked shots.