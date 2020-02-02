Phenix City Schools students show off artistic side with Festival of the Arts

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools’ students are showing off their artistic side to the community with the inaugural Festival of the Arts.
The Festival of the Arts featured visual, musical and culinary arts on display at Central High School Saturday afternoon representing all ages and every school in the city.
Community Fine Arts Committee Chairman Steve Pace says he hopes this weekend’s event encourages the community to come out to art events at the schools throughout the year.
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate and for the community to see what our kids are doing. For our children to see what each other are doing, to realize that the arts is a community and a far reaching part of the school system here in Phenix City," said Chairman Pace.
Pace says about 2,000 people came together to celebrate the arts in the Phenix City School System.
