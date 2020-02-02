Shots fired into Turner St. home in LaGrange, one arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars after reportedly firing shots into an apartment on Turner St.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Turner St. in reference to shots fired into a residence.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
An investigation determined that Jatarcus Brown was the person who shot into the residence.
Brown was taken into custody and was taken to the Troup County Jail, where he is currently being held.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
