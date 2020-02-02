Severe Weather Possible Midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Super Bowl Sunday looks picture perfect with lots of sunshine & highs in the 60s. It'll be cold again tonight with lows falling into the 30s.
Springlike weather arrives just in time for the work week ahead of our next storm system. Highs will reach the 70 degree mark tomorrow, with highs reaching the mid-70s midweek! Meanwhile, clouds start increasing tomorrow evening, with a lots of clouds & a stray shower possible Tuesday.
Numerous showers & storms will break out across the Valley Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Some storms could become strong to severe. It’s too early to know the specific timing & threats. Pay close attention in the coming days as details become clearer.
Sunshine briefly returns Friday before yet another system brings more rain for next weekend.
