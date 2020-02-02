Suspect arrested in LaGrange for breaking into vehicles, burglary, and theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in LaGrange for breaking into two vehicles, burglary, and theft.
Paul Graves III was transported to the Troup County Jail.
LaGrange police responded to the 100 block of Ashling Drive in reference to a vehicle that been broken into. Officers were told items had been taken from the vehicle.
Police also responded to a residence on Holly Point Drive in reference to a burglary and theft by taking a trailer. Officers were told a trailer had been taken and items were removed from his garage.
Upon an investigation, the trailer was found in the 100 block of Lismore Drive and Graves was determined to be a suspect.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
