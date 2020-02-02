Suspect was out on pre-trial release program when teen was killed on 32nd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect facing murder charges for the death of a 13-year-old boy in Columbus was out of jail on a pre-trial release program at the time the boy was shot.
Jaquayvius Jones is charged with the murder of Jamareion Davis who died after he was shot on 32nd Avenue.
In court, a detective testified that Jones was on pre-trial release for other criminal charges when Jamarieon was shot and killed. Jones was facing a felony theft by taking charge and second-degree burglary charge prior to being chares with murder.
Pre-trial release is a program through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to identify individuals who can wait for trial outside of jail in order to help maintain the jail population. The sheriff’s office said there are criteria and regulations a suspect has to meet to be on the pre-trial release program.
People have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekly and monthly orientations. They must also give up their Fourth Amendment right to allow deputies to search them or their homes at any time.
