Two killed in early morning fire on Reeves St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange are currently investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the life of two people.
The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Reeves St. on Feb. 2 at 7:39 a.m. after an alarm company reported that two smoke alarms had been set off.
Firefighters observed smoke coming from the attic, but no flames were visible. One team performed an interior attack on the blaze, while another performed search and rescue.
Crews found a 29-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl in the bedroom of the home. They were removed from the structure, but had succumbed to injuries received during the fire. Their identities have not been released at this time.
The fire was deemed under control at 9:10 a.m.
Two rooms sustained major damage and two others received minor damage. The entire home sustained smoke damage. The estimated loss of the structure is $20,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
