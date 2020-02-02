Wild Wing Cafe in Columbus prepping for a big crowd on Super Bowl Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While NFL players are getting ready to hit the field in Miami, Columbus businesses, like Wild Wing Cafe are preparing for a big crowd.
They are expecting a large crowd as early as 1:00 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, which is when all the fun begins, according to Wild Wing Cafe’s general manager.
“Every manager gotta be on staff, all the employees gotta be on staff, everybody gotta be hands on deck," Wild Wing Cafe General Manager Angela Montgomery.
Montgomery is the general manager at the Wild Wing Cafe location on Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus. She says they will be fully staffed to give customers the ultimate Super Bowl watch-party experience. The restaurant will be hosting a tailgate from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and watch party for the game at 6:00 p.m.
They are preparing to have different contests and raffles set up throughout the day and one of the ultimate prizes being the best seat in the house: a comfy recliner, with a bucket of beer and 12 wings.
You will not have to worry about them running out of food because cook Hager Hury says they have ordered more than enough.
“We’ve been preparing for this as if it was a normal weekend, but just extra. We doubled up on our inventory so we won’t run out of everything," said Hury.
He really means everything. They ordered about 60 cases of wings to cook this Sunday. He also said they have an array of flavors for your liking.
“We have at least 30 flavors to choose from, anywhere from barbecue sauces to spicy flavors and all in between,” said Hury.
Montgomery says they will be ready for a packed house on Super Bowl Sunday.
“We are gonna have some good times, we got a lot of giveaways to give out tomorrow, we got raffles we raffling off for tickets and stuff like that. So if y’all ain’t got nothing to do, y’all can head over to Wild Wings to drink cold beer and some hot wings," said Montgomery.
