Columbus ministry opening coffee house, profits to assist sex trafficking victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus non-profit has something new brewing to benefit their ministries and the people they touch.
Take the City will officially open its Harvest Coffee Company in Columbus this Thursday, Feb. 6, off of Second Ave.
They will be serving up specialty coffee and ice cream from an artisan coffee roaster and Georgia-based creamery. They will also be selling bath and body products put together by sex trafficking victims.
Next to it will be a new House of Prayer.
They hope Harvest Coffee Company will mean great impact and revitalization in this area.
“The purpose is to create a place where people can encounter the presence of God, also experience community, and enjoy great coffee, great ice cream and just come for a place of rest and community,” said Johnathan Cronin, Harvest Coffee Company manager.
All of the profits will go to Take the City initiatives.
The grand opening of Harvest Coffee Company will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 at their location at 2910 Second Ave.
