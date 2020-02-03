Dylan: Heavy storms coming midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantastic start to the work week as high pressure slides across the region. Expect lots of sunshine, wispy high clouds, and highs in the 70s this afternoon.
Clouds rapidly fill in for Tuesday, with a few spotty showers breaking out as our next storm system organizes to our west.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a low-end risk for severe weather for the Valley on Wednesday & Thursday as multiple rounds of storms push across the area. Pockets of damaging winds & an isolated tornado are the main threats, though it's too soon to narrow down specific timing of the storms. Flash flooding is also a concern, with widespread heavy rainfall totals of 2-5" possible though Thursday night.
Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures return behind the system on Friday. Yet another system will bring a rain chance for the weekend.
