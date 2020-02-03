Fatal accident in Chattahoochee Co. blocks Hwy. 27

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A fatal accident in Chattahoochee County has left all Ga. Hwy. 27 southbound lanes blocked.
The accident is said to have occurred just before 8th Division Road.
There is no word on the number of fatalities or if any other injuries occurred.
The wreck is expected to be cleared and traffic restored at midnight. The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use alternate routes.
