GUEST SEGMENT: Zeta Phi Beta sorority celebrating 100 years with library exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The international sorority Zeta Phi Beta is celebrating 100 years, and is asking local chapters to create exhibits to commemorate their centennial, which is what the Columbus chapter will be doing all month long.
The exhibit, titled “Embracing Our History - Centennial and Beyond," features memories from the sorority’s last 100 years of service to the community.
The exhibit features restored photos, artifacts and scholarships and highlights the late Dr. Eunice S. Thomas, one of the sorority’s international presidents who was also a member of the local chapter, and the late Dr. S.P. Charleston, who was the first principal of Carver High School.
The exhibit also features the Pearls, who are ladies in the community who are recognized for their great service to the community.
The exhibit will officially open with an opening ceremony, tour and reception at the Columbus Public Library on Feb. 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
The Columbus Public Library’s genealogy department will keep the exhibit up during normal business hours through the end of February.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.