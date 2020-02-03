Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TERRORISM SUSPECT ARRESTED-ARIZONA
Man arrested in al-Qaida killings ran Arizona driving school
PHOENIX (AP) — A man that federal authorities say was a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq and is suspected in the killing of two in Fallujah 14 years ago ran an Arizona driving school and was known by friends and acquaintances in Phoenix as an outgoing, friendly member of the city's Iraqi community. The Arizona Republic reported Sunday that 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri had been in the U.S. for more than a decade and had recently married and had a child. The Department of Justice said Friday that Ahmed and other members of al-Qaida shot and killed a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate in 2006.
HAVASU BOAT FIRE
3 people escape without injuries from Lake Havasu boat fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona sheriff's deputies say three people managed to escape safely after their new speedboat caught fire Saturday at Lake Havasu. The Mohave County Sheriff's Department said a family on the western Arizona lake were out for their time with the boat when they noticed a fire in the back. The three jumped into the water and were uninjured. The sheriff's department said the boat was a total loss, with damage estimated to be more than $100,000.
PHOENIX OPEN-CANAL ARREST
Man accused of stealing alcohol at golf tournament, fleeing
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man accused of stealing alcohol at the Waste Management Phoenix Open fled from event workers, climbed a fence and jumped into a canal, where he was rescued and then arrested. Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster says 20-year-old Quinn Jamieson was accused of stealing alcohol at the golf tournament midday Saturday and was chased inside the event by staff. Hoster says Jamieson climbed a barbed-wire fence, jumped in and swam but was unable to get out on his own. He was was arrested on suspicion of theft, trespassing, disorderly conduct, consuming alcohol as a minor and other related charges.
ELK RETURN-WEST VIRGINIA
Several elk transported from Arizona to WVa died of parasite
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia wildlife official says nearly one-third of the elk herd transported from Arizona two years ago died from a parasite. White-tailed deer carry but apparently are unaffected by brainworms, which can be deadly to other antlered animals. Division of Natural Resources' elk project leader Randy Kelley told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that during grazing, the elk accidentally consumed snails that had eaten brainworm eggs. There were 46 elk transported from Arizona in March 2018 to Logan County. The elk underwent a 120-day quarantine period mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture which included an additional disease test. Kelley says the quarantine weakened the elk physically.
FORESTRY PIONEER RETIRES
Forestry pioneer retires from Northern Arizona University
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Northern Arizona University forestry expert who was ahead of his time in urging communities across the West to restore forests has retired from his position at the school. Members of Congress, state legislators, federal officials and others looked to Wally Covington for science-based advice on how to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires. He retired in late January as executive director of the university's Ecological Restoration Institute, which he founded. Covington was on track to practice medicine but ditched the plan after a doctor told him people also need help enjoying life and to find his passion.
FUGITIVE CAUGHT-DIGITAL FOOTPRINTS
Digital footprints lead cops to Arizona fugitive in Canada
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say man who pleaded guilty to murder before fleeing Arizona over 16 years ago to avoid being sentenced has been arrested in Canada. Adan Perez Huerta pleaded guilty in 2003 to negligent homicide. But he didn't appear for sentencing in the case stemming from a 19-year-old woman’s death in a 2002 DUI car wreck in a Phoenix suburb. Chandler police say a detective searched for Huerta by checking social media posts of his relatives and associates and eventually found posts by Adan himself and determined that Huerta was in Toronto. Police there arrested Huerta, and he was extradited Thursday. Huerta’s attorney declined comment Saturday.
BALLOT-HARVESTING-ARIZONA
Arizona AG wants ballot harvesting decision placed on hold
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked the Supreme Court to keep in place an Arizona law that prohibits voters from delivering other people's mail ballots to the polls. Brnovich's request comes less than a week after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the policy is illegal and violates the Voting Rights Act. Some Democrats have argued the policy disproportionately affected Native American, Hispanic, African American and other voters in Arizona who have poor mail service. Some Republican legislators have argued that the practice of ballot harvesting leaves elections vulnerable to fraud.
HEALTH CARE WORKERS-ARIZONA
Arizona health program moves to bolster ranks of caregivers
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An expected shortage of in-home caregivers for older Arizona residents has prompted the state’s Medicaid program to work with insurers and other entities to provide training for entry-level workers, including high school graduates. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the aim is to build a long-term-care workforce within the system's network by 2024. State officials said the insurers will provide services to more than 26,000 Medicaid program members who are 65 and older, blind, or disabled and at risk of institutionalization. Aides help with bathing, dressing, cooking, cleaning, laundry and running errands so clients can remain safely in their homes rather than move to assisted living or nursing facilities.