Opelika police investigating armed robbery Lafayette Pkwy. business

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Grub Mart in the 1800 block of Lafayette Pkwy.
Officers were dispatched to the business at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31.
The first suspect is described as wearing a black mask, a gray and black jacket and tan pants. He was carrying a purple backpack and was armed with a handgun.
The second suspect was described as wearing a black ski mask, black pants and red shoes.
Both suspects ran from the scene on foot toward Industrial Blvd.
No injuries were reported in this case.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact OPD detectives at 334-705-5220.
