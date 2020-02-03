Opelika police release surveillance video of fraud suspect

Opelika police searching for fraud suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Alex Jones | February 3, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 5:18 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are searching for a woman believed to be involved in a forgery investigation.

Police responded to a criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft complaint at BBVA Compass Bank on Jan. 8.

The suspect seen in the photos reportedly cashed a forged check while in the bank.

She is described as having long hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, black athletic style pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information this woman’s identity is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

