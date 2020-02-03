Saia: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.4 million.
The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 74 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $443.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $433.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $113.7 million, or $4.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.
Saia shares have decreased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.
