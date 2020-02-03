ON Semiconductor Corp.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $56.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.
The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $211.7 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.52 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, ON Semiconductor Corp. said it expects revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion.
ON Semiconductor Corp. shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.
