Warm & Mostly Dry Short-Term; Watching Stormy Weather Late Wed-Thu

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will stay in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of showers tomorrow, and a little better coverage Wednesday afternoon and evening. Look for a better coverage of rain Wednesday night through the day on Thursday. There may be a couple of rounds of storms involved, so we will be watching things very closely for any severe weather threat - right now, I think the best chances of strong to severe storms will be farther to our south where there will be more energy for the storms, but we need to be on alert and make sure we have a way of getting watches and warnings Wednesday night before going to bed through the day on Thursday. A bigger issues may be rainfall totals with this system - 2-4″ of rain are possible from now through Thursday night. We’ll also be watching for flooding possibilities. Cooler air will move in briefly for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s Friday and upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday. Expect another quick chance of a few showers Saturday night into Sunday before we start another warming trend next week. Rain chances will likely be back next Tuesday and Wednesday.