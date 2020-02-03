Woman says she was carjacked, beaten at Opelika gas station

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - While she was filling up at a gas station, a woman in East Alabama said she was pistol whipped and her car was stolen. Authorities are still searching for the suspect, and her family is angry, as they search for answers and the car.
“He said, ‘Ma’am one way or another, you’re going to die tonight,’” Krannacker said those are the words man yelled at her mother while pointing a gun at her while at the Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Opelika.
“He struck her on the head with a gun, knocked her on the ground, hit [her] a couple of more times," she said.
Krannacker said the man then stole her car and drove off. Her mother, though physically fine, is still traumatized from the event. Krannacker said the family is just grateful her mom is alive.
“I can get another car, but I can’t get another mom," she said.
The family and authorities are searching for the car, a 2015 white Toyota Highlander. Opelika Police said they’re still working to find the suspect.
“We have some identifying information," Captain Shane Healey of Opelika Police said. “Right now, we’re still working through the investigation to see if we can’t get him positively identified through the video and witnesses."
As Krannacker’s mother recovers and Krannacker deals with the aftermath of this carjacking, changing the locks on her home, filing insurance claims, renting a new car, she wants to warn everyone to always be careful.
“I just feel so violated and so angry at this person," she said. “Always be aware of your surroundings and don’t take for granted that it might happen to you.”
Krannacker said her car has an Auburn University license plate on the front and a Cataula Bulldogs sticker on the back. It has Georgia license plate RFC8172. If you see this car, you are asked to call Opelika police.
