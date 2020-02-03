18-year-old Beauregard man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple drug and child sex crime charges.
An investigation was launched into the sexual assault of a 10-year-old Beauregard girl in July 2019.
Investigators developed 18-year-old Jeremiah Terrell Wagner as a suspect and sent a sample of his DNA to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for comparison to evidence obtained from the victim.
The DNA sample was confirmed to be a match for Wagner and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
Wagner was arrested on Jan. 31 and was charged with rape, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $102,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the LCSO at 334-749-5651.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.