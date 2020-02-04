Alert Center Action Day Wednesday Night Through Thursday Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re watching a complicated setup weather-wise as we take you through Wednesday and Thursday. As a storm system approaches from the west, showers will be possible at times during the day on Wednesday with rain becoming likely late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Some storms may be strong to severe and we’ll be watching out for the possibility of damaging wind gusts with a few storms. Going into Thursday, another round of storms and heavy rain will move in from the mid-morning through the early evening, and we will once again monitor for potential strong storms. Rainfall totals could be 2-4″ across the Valley. The rain will move out, but clouds should linger through much of Friday with highs in the 50s. Look for an increase in clouds again on Saturday with isolated showers and then a chance of rain overnight. Sunday looks like the day we will see the most sunshine out of the next nine days with hgihs in the lower 60s. Then, get ready for another warming trend next week with at least some chance of rain (10-20%) for Monday through Wednesday.