Borden Dairy releases statement on over-pasteurized milk

Borden Dairy releases statement on over-pasteurized milk
Borden Dairy logo (Source: Borden Dairy)
By Alex Jones | February 4, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 2:01 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After people across the Chattahoochee Valley have complained about their milk expiring well before the date printed on the jug, Borden Dairy is releasing a statement saying that some of their milk was recently over-pasteurized.

The affected milk reportedly came from their production facility in Dothan, Ala.

The dairy company says there is no health risk to anyone who drank the milk.

If you purchased affected Borden Dairy milk, you can return to the place of purchase for a refund or contact the company for coupons.

The safety and quality of our products is our top priority. After learning that some of the milk recently produced in our Dothan, AL facility had been over-pasteurized, which can cause a “cooked” or “burnt” taste, we withdrew all affected milk (code dates of Feb. 11 or earlier) and replenished the stores with new milk. There is no health concern or risk to any person who may have consumed the affected milk. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this caused. Consumers who bought the affected milk may exchange it at their purchase location or contact us for coupons to use on a future purchase.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.