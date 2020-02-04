Borden Dairy releases statement on over-pasteurized milk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After people across the Chattahoochee Valley have complained about their milk expiring well before the date printed on the jug, Borden Dairy is releasing a statement saying that some of their milk was recently over-pasteurized.
The affected milk reportedly came from their production facility in Dothan, Ala.
The dairy company says there is no health risk to anyone who drank the milk.
If you purchased affected Borden Dairy milk, you can return to the place of purchase for a refund or contact the company for coupons.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.