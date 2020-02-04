Borden Dairy releases statement on over-pasteurized milk

The safety and quality of our products is our top priority. After learning that some of the milk recently produced in our Dothan, AL facility had been over-pasteurized, which can cause a “cooked” or “burnt” taste, we withdrew all affected milk (code dates of Feb. 11 or earlier) and replenished the stores with new milk. There is no health concern or risk to any person who may have consumed the affected milk. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this caused. Consumers who bought the affected milk may exchange it at their purchase location or contact us for coupons to use on a future purchase.