GUEST SEGMENT: John B. Amos Cancer Center hosting Health and Wellness Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The John B. Amos Cancer Center in Columbus is calling back all current and former patients and their caregivers for a day of health and wellness.
The Health and Wellness Day encourages attendees to sample the wellness activities they have to offer.
Most people are aware of what the cancer center does best: treat cancer, but they want people to remember that they treat the whole person, not just the cancer.
Available activities on Health and Wellness Day include massage therapy, yoga, meditation, exercise classes, reiki, aromatherapy, pet therapy and art therapy. A dietician and counselor will also be available for any questions attendees might have.
The event is open to all current and former cancer patients and their caregivers.
Health and Wellness Day is happening on the second floor of the John B. Amos Cancer Center on Feb. 12.
