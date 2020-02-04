Heavy Rain & Storms Likely Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front will slowly push towards the area on Wednesday. Multiple rounds of rain & t-storms will overspread the area Wednesday night into Thursday. A few storms could become strong to severe, though heavy rainfall is the primary concern. Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4" with isolated totals as high as 6" are possible.
Behind the front, we’ll become windy & colder Thursday night. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees Friday afternoon, with lows falling into the 30s that night. Clouds will increase on Saturday, and another system will bring a rain chance Saturday night. Sunshine returns for Sunday.
