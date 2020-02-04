Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 38 points against his former club and the Miami Heat ran away in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106. Butler didn't even play in the fourth quarter. Goran Dragic scored 24 points and Bam Adebayo had 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 29 points and 12 rebounds. The 76ers have dropped 10 of their last 12 on the road.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Manny Diaz told The Associated Press on Monday that he believes the Hurricanes are already better than they were when last season's 6-7 debacle ended. Diaz says the Hurricanes have improved their roster and their coaching staff, both by additions and subtractions. He also drew a parallel to the culture that the Miami Heat have stuck with in their bounceback season this year.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic snapped a five-game skid with a 112-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who won for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 points in Charlotte on Jan. 20. Terry Rozier scored 18 points for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 11 of 12.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina 65-59 on Monday. RaiQuan Gray had 10 second-half points as the Seminoles improved to 9-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. That's one win removed from their best-ever start in league play. Florida State has won 19 straight home games — 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19. Cole Anthony started in his second game back from knee surgery for UNC. The freshman guard scored 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting and added seven rebounds.
MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Brandon Kintzler and the Miami Marlins have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $3.25 million. Miami also completed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with outfielder Matt Joyce, who can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses. Both are 35. Kintzler was 3-3 with a 2.68 ERA last year in 68 relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs, allowing 45 hits and 13 walks in 57 innings with 48 strikeouts. Joyce hit .295 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, and 23 RBIs in 238 plate appearances for the Atlanta Braves last season.
TORONTO (AP) — Mark Pysyk scored three times in his first career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3. Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist for Florida, which trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the Panthers' seventh win in eight games. Frederik Andersen started for Toronto and stopped seven of eight shots before departing with an upper-body injury after a collision with Panthers center Frank Vatrano. Michael Hutchinson came in and allowed three goals on 13 shots.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR heads into its 2020 season ready for long overdue changes. The elite Cup Series has a new sponsorship model and work continues on a new car for 2021. NASCAR is also busy looking at radical changes to the 2021 schedule and will start with a handful of tweaks this year. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will also stop full-time racing after this season. There are also a handful of top drivers in contract years, with Kyle Larson considered the top prize. The season begins with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid's appointment to replace Steve Shaw. McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015. He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012. Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.