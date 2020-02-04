LaGrange house fire claims the lives of a mother and daughter

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire and Police Departments are investigating a deadly Sunday morning fire, claiming the lives of a mother and daughter.
"This was a terrible loss,” said LaGrange resident Roger Cotton.
The LaGrange Fire Department said they responded to activated smoke alarms in a house on Reeves Street around 8:00 a.m.
Fire Chief John Brant says 29-year-old Tatiana McFarland and 1-year-old Mynova Satterwhite did not make it out. He recalls both victims being in the bedroom where the fire started.
Chief Brant said, “We’ve scoured through that bedroom. We know an area of origin, but at this point, we don’t know what the cause of it is. It’s still an investigation.”
“A friend of mine, that was his daughter and his granddaughter. And for a small, little town like LaGrange, it’s really truly a tragedy," said Cotton.
Chief Brant said the LFD sent samples to the GBI Crime Lab in hopes of getting more answers.
The fire department believes there is about $20,000 in damages. However, they think the homeowner should be able to remodel the house.
“The main damage is to the bedroom and the adjacent kitchen to the bedroom," Chief Brant said. "The rest of it is just smoke damage, some heat damage, and there’s a lot of melting going on throughout the house.”
The LaGrange Fire Department will be working alongside the LaGrange Police Department for the remainder of this investigation.
