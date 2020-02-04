Lee Co. Humane Society letting volunteers take dogs out for a jog

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - If you want to make some furry new friends, but do not have time for a dog of your own, the Lee County Humane Society and its “Jog with a Dog” program are perfect for you.
Volunteers can come to the shelter and take one of the dogs off of the property to a dog park, on a long walk or run, or even to their homes.
The Lee County Humane Society says this is a great way to socialize the dogs at the shelter, expose them to new situations and introduce them to new people. They say it is also great for the volunteers.
“It’s a wonderful way to have a buddy on a morning jog or a morning walk,” said Lee County Humane Society Volunteer Coordinator Kelly Daniel. "This gives our dogs a wonderful chance to explore, play and be dogs. It also enables them to have more exposures to potential adopters.”
To participate in the Jog a Dog program, you have to fill out some paperwork and go through an orientation and a few hours of training. Click here for more information.
