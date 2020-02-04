Local business airs Super Bowl ad geared toward soldiers and their families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Super Bowl LIV ads were packed with superstars, super laughs and some serious messages.
A local business aired its newest commercial that is getting a lot of buzz on social media.
Perfect Touch Automotive Playground, also known as P-TAP, geared their commercial toward soldiers and their families.
P-TAP’s owner says they wanted to show their support for soldiers at Fort Benning.
The commercial featured local talent like former WTVM intern Trey Walker who played the role of a young man joining the U.S. Army.
“Actually being able to play that type of part and being able to draw myself into it was crazy. It’s been a good feeling,” said Walker.
“The response has been touching, you know. We’ve done a lot of cool stuff in the past but it’s awesome to be able to get feedback from customers and military families. We do a lot of stuff with military families,” said P-TAP owner Jason Gamache.
The minute and a half long commercial was shot by local production company “In Color.”
P-TAP is also giving people an opportunity to salute a soldier in-store and by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.