Multi-employer job fair coming to the Columbus Convention & Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-employer job fair is coming to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on February 18.
The job fair will be hosted by Unemployment Eliminators and held from 9 a.m. to noon.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with several employers and individuals seeking to gill open position.
There are over 1,700 job openings.
There is no cost to attend the fair and the event is open to the public.
The register for the job fair, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.