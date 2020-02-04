New bubble tea store to open on Airport Thruway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The bubble tea trend is heading to the Chattahoochee Valley. A new bubble tea store is opening on Airport Thruway in Columbus.
Kung Fu Tea is expected to open in March 2020 and will be located at the Landings Shopping Center. Kung Fu Tea creates bubble tea drinks that originally started in Taiwan. The teas are quickly expanding to include flavors such as strawberry lemonade and Oreo.
The drinks can be recognized by the bubbles at the bottom of the cups, which are chewy tapioca balls and jellies. When the Columbus location opens, it will be the eight Kung Fu Tea in Georgia.
