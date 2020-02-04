Valley family grieving after weekend fire claims life of loved one

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities say a trailer home on County Road 190 caught fire early Saturday morning killing 75-year-old Herman Brown. The family says this is the second home on the property to be destroyed by flames in the span of a few months.
Herman’s niece, Amanda Brown, lives next door and says she tried to save her uncle Saturday.
“When I looked through his window, the stuff you see on TV, it didn’t look like that. It was a big black billowing smoke that I couldn’t see through and I was trying to get to my uncle that I couldn’t get in there because it was so hot," she explained.
Deputy Fire Chief Kerry Pickard with the East Alabama Fire District says firefighters were able to go through the window to find Brown in his bedroom.
“Firefighters went in and immediately as soon as they entered the structure, they was able to locate the victim in close proximity to the window. At that time they pulled the victim out," Deputy Chief Pickard explained.
Police Chief Tommy Weldon says Brown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“It’s not something you really want to experience and you just to have to do your job and just try to be there for the family and all the personnel," Chief Weldon said.
Herman’s brother, Ben Brown, says this tragedy comes after a fire destroyed his house in November just a few feet away from Herman’s home. He says the family’s struggle doesn’t in there. According to Ben, Herman’s daughter is now having to deal with the loss of her father while her husband battles cancer.
“It kind of brings all this together you know, a sad situation brings all this together," Ben explained.
Authorities are still working to figure out how the fire started. Valley detectives and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are handling the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.