Alabama officials react to Trump impeachment acquittal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reaction is coming in from Alabama political leaders after the U.S. Senate’s votes Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump on two impeachment counts.
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted for acquittal on both counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress while Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) voted to convict on both counts.
REP. BRADLEY BYRNE (R-DIST 1)
“President Trump has been exonerated. Democrats should finally accept the results of the 2016 election and move on. Congress has wasted untold time, effort and taxpayer money on this partisan sham, and we should get back to work immediately by turning to issues that actually matter to the American people.
“Years from now, history will see Nancy Pelosi’s abuse of the impeachment power to weaken Donald Trump as a stain on her legacy, but I predict the American people will make Democrats regret this baseless partisan witch hunt as soon as this November.”
REP. MIKE ROGERS (R-DIST 3)
"After three years, the Democrats’ attempted coup based on lies and falsehoods has finally failed. I applaud the Senate for putting an end to this baseless witch hunt. Shame on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Adam Schiff for putting our nation through such a travesty of justice solely for their petty political purposes. Democrats are not only sore losers from the 2016 election, but also jealous of the phenomenal job and many accomplishments of President Trump. Democrats need to get over it and accept the fact that Donald Trump is our president.”
REP. ROBERT ADERHOLT (R-DIST 4)
“Now that [President Donald Trump] has been rightfully acquitted, it’s time to move on. With this behind us, this is a new beginning for the President and our nation to focus on growing our economy, strengthening our military and restoring our values.”
REP. TERRI SEWELL (D-DIST 7)
“The Senate’s vote today after a sham trial marks a dark day in our nation’s history. The President abused his power when he solicited foreign intervention in our elections and Rep. Adam Schiff and the House managers made a clear case to convict.”
ALABAMA GOP CHAIRMAN TERRY LATHAN
"Today's vote by the U.S. Senate to acquit President Trump confirms what the majority of Alabamians have known all along – that this impeachment sham perpetrated by the Democrats was nothing more than a hyperpartisan mission for the sole purpose of undoing the 2016 election. The majority of our United States Senators saw this charade for exactly what it was and voted accordingly.
“I would like to extend our gratitude to Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby. His vote to acquit shows he is not only a man of his convictions but also respects the will of the majority of his constituents.”
This report will be updated with more reaction as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.