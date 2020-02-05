Beauregard man charged with rape of 10-year-old girl

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man is facing rape and drug charges.
18-year-old Jeremiah Terrell Wagner of Beauregard was arrested January 31, 2020 and is charged with first-degree rape, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrest stems from an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office into allegations of sexual assault against a 10-year-old girl in Beauregard. The sheriff’s office began its investigation in July 2019.
After Wagner was developed as a suspect, a warrant for his DNA was obtained and submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensics for analysis and comparison with evidence obtained from the victim.
The analysis report confirmed Wagner’s DNA was a match with evidence obtained from the victim.
Wagner is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $102,000 bond. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.
