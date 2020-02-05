Columbus police arrest suspect for rape, several sex crimes involving minors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect Tuesday for rape and several sex crimes involving minors.
Patrick Conway, 52, is charged with the following:
- Rape
- Child molestation
- Sexual battery
- Four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Two counts of production of child pornography
- Four counts of interference with custody
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
Details on the arrest have not been given.
Conway’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at 9 a.m.
