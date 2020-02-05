Columbus police arrest suspect for rape, several sex crimes involving minors

By Olivia Gunn | February 4, 2020 at 8:26 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 8:26 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect Tuesday for rape and several sex crimes involving minors.

Patrick Conway, 52, is charged with the following:

  • Rape
  • Child molestation
  • Sexual battery
  • Four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • Two counts of production of child pornography
  • Four counts of interference with custody
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Details on the arrest have not been given.

Conway’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at 9 a.m.

