Crawford, Ala. revitalization project comes with new town mural

CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - One small East Alabama town is making big strides toward revitalizing the area in an effort to bring the community together and draw in more residents and tourists.
Decades ago on the corner of Highway 80 and 169 sat the Stillwell Service Station.
“This old store has been here since we believe the 20s or 30s, and time has taken its toll on it,” said Russell County Commissioner Chance Corbett.
Before recently, you might have driven past it, not giving it a second thought.
Now, as you zip through the town of Crawford, you’ll notice a big change to this small building.
“We’re revitalizing this old building and bringing it back to the old glory," muralist John Christian said.
As Christian drags his paintbrush and revitalizes the service station, Corbett and other Crawford community members are working to revitalize the whole town.
“[We want to] bring people to the area and make them them feel comfortable and at home, whether they’re passing through or whether they’re coming to raise a family here,” he said.
The mural symbolizes the effort to breathe new life into Crawford, making it not just a stop on Highway 80 but a destination.
Adding to the community gazebo are walking trails and more. Corbett said the mural glues all these projects together.
“We’re now going to have a corner piece that people are going love when they pass by," he said.
Community members gush about the additions to Crawford.
“It gives a great amount of pride to bring the community together in a positive way," area resident Debbie Boswell said.
Christian said with each paint stroke, he can feel that pride of the Crawford community.
“I had a guy bring out a chair to sit down and watch," Christian said. "The thing is they’re excited. I’ve had people come out and help paint the front of this building. They’re wanting to revitalize their downtown and on top of that, they’re proud of their history. They’re proud of this store.”
The mural is set to be finished within the next few weeks.
