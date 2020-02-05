Ga. leaders. taking steps to ensure citizens are prepared ahead of severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia leaders are making sure you’re prepared ahead of severe weather.
This week is the state’s Severe Weather Preparedness week.
Tuesday is thunderstorm day and it’s important to remember the difference between a watch and a warning.
A watch means conditions are favorable for a thunderstorm, not that it’s knocking on your door. A warning, however, means take shelter because some strong winds and heavy rain are on the way.
Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week runs from February 3 through February 7. Each weekday will carry a different focus.
Monday is family prep.
“Determining if you’re at work, if you’re at school or if you’re at home, where your safe places are," said Riley Land, Muscogee County Emergency Management Agency Director.“ And more importantly, how you’ll get back in touch with each other after the severe weather has passed.”
Monday also focused on having many ways to get alerts.
”Usually, it just pops up on my phone and lets me know," one woman said.
“Through my phone,"another said another person. "Multiple apps.”
NOAA tone weather alert radios are also a good way to get alerts," according to Land.
Tuesday focuses on thunderstorms.
“Thunderstorms can be quite dangerous, with heavy lightning, high winds, and heavy rain.” Land said.
Keep in mind the difference between a watch -- meaning it could happen -- and a warning -- it is happening.
Wednesday’s focus will be tornadoes.
“The most important thing when you hear the warning is take shelter immediately,” Land said.
“Usually, I just sit there with my dog and hope everything is going to be okay, or go into the bathroom and take shelter like that,” one student said.
Thursday focuses on lightning. Make sure you’re inside during lightning storms.
“Don’t take that chance because lightning can strike even when the storm is up to 10 miles away. So don’t take that chance,” Land said.
Lastly, Friday is about flooding. Stay off the roads if possible.
“Don’t drive into standing water," Land said. "Turn around, don’t drown the old saying. You can’t see the road, you don’t know if the road’s washed out, if it’s solid, or firm.”
Severe weather is a topic some people overlook, but shouldn’t.
“Take it seriously,” Land said, "It’s deadly.”
As of right now, a test of the tornado sirens is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. But if severe weather is imminent, the director said they will postpone until Friday. Alabama’s severe weather prep week is set for later this month.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.