GUIDE: How to set up your WTVM Weather App

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When severe weather threatens, the WTVM weather app is a great way to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings.
Go to the menu in the upper right hand part of your app.
Under ‘location’, make sure it is set to ‘follow me’.
You can go in and add a specific location that you want to get watch and warning information for, but with folks traveling, taking the kids to school, working, etc., I find it is better to have the app sense your location and provide watches and warnings for that specific place!
Under settings, make sure “WTVM Storm Team Alerts” are turned on – this will allow us to send push notifications to your phone.
Alerts can be sent silently, so we won’t wake you up or bother you unless it is necessary.
In times of severe weather, we can track storms that might move into your area and send you alerts to make sure you have an extra ‘heads up’ before severe weather threatens. It’s a great way to stay ahead of the storm.
Under that same menu, you will also see “Weather Notification Types”.
Make sure ‘severe’ is turned on – this will get you tornado and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. You can decide which other alerts you want to receive on your app and which ones you don’t.
If you don’t have the app yet, you can download it here.
