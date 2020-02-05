Heavy Rain & Storms Tonight & Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s an Alert Center Action Day for tonight and Thursday as we prepare for a couple of rounds of rain and storms. Storms moving in tonight will feature heavy rain, thunder, and lightning, but the severe risk looks rather limited at first. We will still monitor for the possibility of embedded damaging wind gusts through the evening and overnight. As we head into Thursday, the storms may pack more of a punch with some embedded damaging wind gusts along the line and the risk of brief, spin-up tornadoes along the line as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s early in the day with temperatures dropping and rain continuing at times through the afternoon. Friday will feature cloudy skies early on and a slight chance of showers, but things should clear out by the afternoon. Saturday will feature more clouds than sun with isolated showers, but Sunday looks like the best day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Next week remains warm and unsettled with rain chances every day during the week and highs in the low to mid 70s.