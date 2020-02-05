How to receive severe weather alerts overnight

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - When storms are impacting our area overnight and into the early morning, extra precautions are necessary to keep your family safe.
The best way to prepare is to have more than one way to receive severe weather notifications.
- The Storm Team 9 Weather app is one way to receive weather alerts. You can download it here.
- In addition, a NOAA Weather Radio is an excellent option, as it will go off and make a noise to wake you, giving you potential life-saving information.
- Charge your phone.
- Place your phone and weather radio next to your bed.
- Have sneakers or closed toed shoes near your bed.
- Place a flashlight near you.
- Know where your safe place is and make a plan with your family in case severe weather strikes.
In severe weather, power outages are common and can last minutes or hours. Even if your power goes off, you can still watch severe weather coverage the following ways.
- On the WTVM News App or WTVM Weather App
- On Facebook
- Online
- Over the air with an antenna
- Find all the ways to watch WTVM here.
Remember, if there are weather sirens near your home, they can be helpful but don’t depend on them. Sirens are not meant to reach you inside your home.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.