Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Lee Rd. 175
File photo of police lights. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Alex Jones | February 5, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 11:53 AM

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting on Lee Rd. 175 in Salem.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says they responded to a vehicle accident in the area last night, Feb. 4.

One of the occupants of the car was a 17-year-old who was suffering from a small-caliber gunshot wound. His wounds are said to be non-life threatening.

There is no word on any suspects or charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.

