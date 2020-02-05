Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Lee Rd. 175

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting on Lee Rd. 175 in Salem.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says they responded to a vehicle accident in the area last night, Feb. 4.
One of the occupants of the car was a 17-year-old who was suffering from a small-caliber gunshot wound. His wounds are said to be non-life threatening.
There is no word on any suspects or charges at this time.
