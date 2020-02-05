Local voters react to the State of the Union Address

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Donald Trump gave his third State of the Union Address Tuesday night. Voters across the Chattahoochee Valley paid close attention Tuesday night especially with this being a big election year.
It was a mix of wings and politics at Wild Wing Cafe during the State of the Union Address. The Muscogee County Republican Party hosted the watch party. Joseph Brannan, Treasurer for the Georgia Republican Party, says President Trump did a good job explaining what has been going on the past three years under his administration.
“Seven million new jobs, lowest unemployment in recorded history inside the country, lowest African American unemployment and expanded military and a safer country, 401Ks are up," Brannan explained.
But some local voters including Justin Smith disagree.
“The debt is astronomical like this is the highest. Even when we were at war when Bush was in office, the debt that we have collected over these years is crazy and we’re still taking away welfare, taking away the lower class. Kicking them out of their houses and trying to find new homes knowing they can’t afford it," Smith said.
Brannan says he thinks Tuesday night’s speech sets the President up well for the upcoming election.
“Obviously, a State of the Union speech from an Incumbent president is a very powerful platform to kick off a campaign season," Brannan said.
However, the State of The Union Address did not inspire Smith to vote for President Trump.
“He’s a very, very good business man, but I feel like he’s a show. It’s an entertainment thing and it’s a joke," Smith said.
As the impeachment trial is set to end tomorrow, the treasurer for the Georgia Republican Party says he thinks the Senate will acquit the President Wednesday with their vote. Smith, on the other hand, says he supports the President being convicted.
