National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley
By Alex Jones | February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 11:40 AM

(WTVM) - It’s that time of year again, when student athletes across the country formally decide what school they will likely be playing their respective sport at for the next four years.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5 and Sports Leader 9 will have all the updates for you.

Schools Sports Leader 9 will be covering on National Signing Day include, but is not limited to:

Southland Academy

Running Back Clay Owens signed with Charleston Southern University for football

Clay Owens, Southland Academy Running Back
Clay Owens, Southland Academy Running Back (Source: Clint Humphrey)

Valley High School

Central High School - Phenix City

Glenwood School

Carver High School

Callaway High School

Opelika High School

Eufaula High School

Smiths Station High School

Marion County High School

Chambers County High School

Auburn High School

LaFayette High School

Loachapoka High School

Manchester High School

LaGrange High School

Spencer High School

Troup County High School

Harris County High School

Shaw High School

Schley County High School

Jordan Vocational High School

Beauregard High School

Columbus High School

Americus-Sumter High School

Check back throughout the day to see where student-athletes across the Chattahoochee Valley signed to!

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.