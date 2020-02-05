National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - It’s that time of year again, when student athletes across the country formally decide what school they will likely be playing their respective sport at for the next four years.
National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5 and Sports Leader 9 will have all the updates for you.
Schools Sports Leader 9 will be covering on National Signing Day include, but is not limited to:
Southland Academy
Running Back Clay Owens signed with Charleston Southern University for football
Valley High School
Central High School - Phenix City
Glenwood School
Carver High School
Callaway High School
Opelika High School
Eufaula High School
Smiths Station High School
Marion County High School
Chambers County High School
Auburn High School
LaFayette High School
Loachapoka High School
Manchester High School
LaGrange High School
Spencer High School
Troup County High School
Harris County High School
Shaw High School
Schley County High School
Jordan Vocational High School
Beauregard High School
Columbus High School
Americus-Sumter High School
Check back throughout the day to see where student-athletes across the Chattahoochee Valley signed to!
