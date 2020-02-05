People in the Columbus community discuss how they honor Black History Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - February marks Black History Month, which is a time to reflect on the leaders who impacted the nation.
Icons like Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Booker T. Washington, Sojourner Truth, and many others changed our society for the better.
News Leader 9 spoke with people in the community to see how they reflect and remember this month.
"I usually reflect on the contributions African Americans have made to American society, as well as a lot of the contributions you don't typically hear about,” said Terrell Blakely of Columbus.
"I think it's important in that it gives people an opportunity to stop and think about the factors that affect black people in America they normally might not think about," said Bill Adams, another Columbus resident.
One Black History Month fact for Tuesday is Rosa Parks, a civil rights leader who refused to give up her seat for a white man on a bus was born on this day in Tuskegee in 1913.
