Several organizations, individuals honored with proclamations from Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council celebrated people in the community for their service and dedication to the city.
On Tuesday, several organizations received proclamations during a city council meeting.
Columbus High School’s female flag team was one of the groups that was highlighted. The team was undefeated this season and won the state championship.
"We won the championship for the first [time] ever,” said Christian Grier, head coach of the girls flag football team at Columbus High. “It started in Muscogee County and then branched out from the Atlanta area. We won the region championship and winded up winning the state championship at the Mercedes Benz Dome, and this was the first year and it was a great experience and opportunity for the girls and we just flew with it."
Among the other proclamations were the United Way’s 211 service and Hope Harbour.
Reverend James and Patricia Grant were also honored for their Day of Faith, which paid off $2.2 million of medical debt for people in the bi-city area
