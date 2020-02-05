Severe Threat Tonight Into Thursday

TIMING: There will be 2 rounds of potential severe weather. The severe threat begins around 6PM as a cluster of strong to severe t-storms enter our SW Alabama counties, expanding NE into the area of the area though midnight. After the 1st round exits NE, there then looks to be a break after midnight into Thursday AM with numerous showers. The 2nd round arrives late morning into early after afternoon as a potent squall line pushes across Alabama into Georgia. Lingering heavy showers persist the rest of the afternoon into the overnight hours after midnight.