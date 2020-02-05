Severe Threat Tonight Into Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dynamic storm system will bring the threat of severe weather & flooding rains to the area tonight into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight "Level 2" risk of severe weather for much of the deep south today, extending into our SW Alabama counties including Bullock & Barbour counties. The slight "Level 2" risk expands into the rest of the area on Thursday, with an enhanced "Level 3" risk being highlighted for our SE Georgia counties.
TIMING: There will be 2 rounds of potential severe weather. The severe threat begins around 6PM as a cluster of strong to severe t-storms enter our SW Alabama counties, expanding NE into the area of the area though midnight. After the 1st round exits NE, there then looks to be a break after midnight into Thursday AM with numerous showers. The 2nd round arrives late morning into early after afternoon as a potent squall line pushes across Alabama into Georgia. Lingering heavy showers persist the rest of the afternoon into the overnight hours after midnight.
THREATS: Severe storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, a few spin-up tornadoes, and small hail.
FLOODING: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of central Alabama & Georgia until tomorrow night. Torrential downpours will dump in excess of 2-4" of rain, with isolated totals as high as 6" possible. Areas prone to flooding should take warnings seriously. Driving down flooded roads is extremely dangerous. Remember, turn around, don't drown!
Make sure to have multiple reliable ways of getting a warning including a weather radio that can alert you while your sleeping tonight, or a reliable weather source such as the WTVM Weather App.
We turn dramatically colder for Friday with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. Lingering clouds and possibly a shower are possible Friday morning, with sunshine returning in the afternoon. Clouds increase on Saturday, with showers possible Saturday night. Very warm and unsettled weather continues into next week.
