Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus expanding to include rape testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sexual assault victims will soon have a new place to go for testing in Columbus.
Kyle Bair described how some sexual assault patients wait hours at the hospital, feeling embarrassed and uncomfortable.
In 1981, she created Columbus Rape Crisis, where victims have access to recovery methods. In 2003, she changed the name to the Sexual Assault Support Center to sound more inviting.
“We’ve gone from a single office space, to a three-room office space, to this beautiful suite we now have here," Bair said.
Bair said her goal is to give victims a more comfortable atmosphere to heal, including couches, pictures on the wall, and a relaxed atmosphere.
Currently, the support center offers recovery methods, victim counseling, and law enforcement interviews.
“We are the state certified sexual assault center," Bair said. “We provide services for anything that falls under sexual violence: dating violence, stalking, and trafficking.”
Next month, the center will be expanding further to include forensic exams.
Andi Fowler, a registered nurse, is the new Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) at the support center.
“I collect the evidence, and I am able to give that to law enforcement to give to the GBI or to Alabama Forensics processing," she said.
The support center is looking to hire up to six additional SANE nurses because of the benefits victims will receive by getting examined at the support center.
“They get more comprehensive service, they get an aspect of privacy that they don’t get in an emergency room, and they get trained nurses who know exactly how to collect the evidence to take care of them," said Fowler.
“We want them to know that we are here, and this center exists for the care and support, and advocacy of the survivors,” Blair said.
The Sexual Assault Support Center encourages victims to call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 706-571-6010.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.