School districts across Chattahoochee Valley to close ahead of threat of inclement weather

(WTVM) - Multiple school districts in the Chattahoochee Valley have made the decision to close their schools ahead of the threat of inclement weather.
Stewart County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 6 and is expected to reopen on Friday, Feb. 7.
Quitman County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 6 and is expected to reopen on Friday, Feb. 7.
Clay County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 6 and is expected to reopen on Friday, Feb. 7.
Storm Team 9 has called for an Alert Center Action Day overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Stay weather-aware with Storm Team 9′s latest forecasts here.
