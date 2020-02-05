Suspect booked for capital murder after Kimberly police officer killed Tuesday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have booked a man for capital murder after a Kimberly police officer was shot late Tuesday night.
Jail records show 37-year-old Preston Cheyenne Johnson has been booked with capital murder for shooting a police officer. Johnson and three other people were taken into custody near Highway 78 in Dora after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have not released an update on the officer since saying Tuesday night the officer is in critical condition, but Attorney General Steve Marshall, U.S. Attorney Jay Town and other law enforcement officials have posted about the fatal shooting on social media.
The tweet from Town reads:
Alabama has lost another brave officer whose end of watch came too soon while protecting and serving his community. We all mourn during this tragic time for this officer, his family, and the Kimberly PD. The violence against law enforcement is maddening.
Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement:
“I am profoundly grieved to hear of the passing of the Kimberly police officer who was shot in the line of duty last night. The safety of our citizens and the rule of law is forefront on the minds of our officers who willingly risk their lives on behalf of ours. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
The officer has not yet been identified.
Preston is being held in Jefferson County Jail without bond.
The incident began near exit 281 on I-65 in northern Jefferson County after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
There aren’t many details available about what happened yet, other than it started out as a pursuit on the interstate.
Officials say the officer was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.
Johnson is a convicted felon. His criminal history includes an arrest in Cullman County last October in connection to a stolen vehicle and drug charges. He was taken into custody in the Good Hope area and was in possession of a stolen vehicle, 13 grams of methamphetamine, needles and other drug paraphernalia and an AR-15. He was charged with receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.