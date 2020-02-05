UCF looks to extend streak vs ECU

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Central Florida has leaned on senior leadership this year while East Carolina has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Knights, seniors Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have combined to account for 56 percent of East Carolina's scoring this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games.GARDNER GETS BUCKETS: Across 22 games this season, East Carolina's Gardner has shot 54.6 percent.